La Porte High School student brings gun to school, officials say

LA PORTE, Texas - A La Porte High School student brought a handgun to campus Tuesday, according to district officials.

The male student, who reenrolled in the district Tuesday, was taken into custody after school, officials said.

Fellow students reported the incident to district authorities.

Here is a statement from La Porte Independent School District:

"How proud we are that La Porte ISD has students who know that when they “see something,” they should “say something,” and that they are in a school and community in which it is safe to do so. Such was the case this afternoon.

"After school hours today, in a parking lot of La Porte High School, a male student who just today re-enrolled in the district apparently chose to bring a handgun to school.

"Several LPHS students reported the situation to campus administrators, who immediately referred the concerns to the School Resource Officer Sergeant. Preliminary investigations led the police to believe the incident did occur, and the individual is now in custody.

"At this juncture, this is a police matter, with which the district is cooperating fully. As always, we are very grateful for the work of the La Porte Police Department.

"Once again, we applaud the actions of the students who “said something.” Please take this as an opportunity to remind your child that safety and security is everyone’s responsibility, and if they see or hear something that concerns them, they should always say something."

