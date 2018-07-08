Kyle Tucker makes major league debut with Houston Astros

HOUSTON - News broke that Astros No. 1 prospect Kyle Tucker had officially been called up to the big leagues.

He made his debut against the Chicago White Sox, becoming the youngest active player in the American League at 21 years old. He is the youngest player to make his debut for the Astros since Carlos Correa. The 2015 fifth overall draft pick received a standing ovation from the crowd at Minute Maid Park.

He started the game 0-for-3 after three strikeouts but then got his first big league hit in the seventh inning with a single to right to get on base. With that, he then scored his first run after an RBI from Marwin Gonzalez.

Later, in the eighth, he fired up the crowd more after his first RBI on a bases-loaded walk. After the game, he said Saturday was a night he’ll never forget.

“It was kind of a relief to put a ball forward after the first three strikeouts. It was awesome, I had a lot of fun tonight. We came up with the win so it makes it even better,” Tucker said.

