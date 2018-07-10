Kroger warns of fake coupon circulating online

HOUSTON - You've heard the saying: If it sounds too good to be true, then it probably is.

That's exactly the case with a Kroger deal that's making the rounds online.

The grocery store posted a message on its Facebook page, warning customers about a fake "congratulations" message with a promise of a free $250 off Kroger coupon.

Kroger said the coupon is unauthorized and is not affiliated with, or supported by, the company.

The company posted the following on Facebook:

"Attention Kroger Customers: There is currently an unauthorized "$250 Kroger Shopping Coupon" circulating across social media. This giveaway is not affiliated with or supported by the Kroger Company. We recommend not engaging with the site or providing any personal information. Our team is actively working to address this issue."

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.