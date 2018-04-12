Kroger to add 300 new jobs in Houston area

HOUSTON - Kroger on Thursday announced its family of stores is hiring 11,000 new employees, including 300 in the Houston area.

Of those 11,000 new hires, 2,000 will be for management positions.

Most of the available positions in the Houston division’s grocery store locations include baggers, cashiers, and clerks for ClickList (online service), meat and seafood, bakery and grocery departments.

“Over the last decade, the Houston division has added 2,900 new jobs in Houston and surrounding areas,” said Miles Bocock, Houston division human resources leader. “We continue to provide opportunities for our associates to grow and advance their careers.”

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply at jobs.kroger.com

