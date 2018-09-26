Kris Bryant meets his biggest fan thanks to Alex Bregman

HOUSTON - Alex Bregman is truly a man of the people.

In January, Bregman posted a video on his Instagram account of Faith Kuhn, Kris Bryant's biggest fan, taking some hacks in the batting cage.

Kuhn, 12, is from Albuquerque, New Mexico, and was born with spina bifida. She has had 15 surgeries so far in her life.

Bryant, who plays for the Cubs, saw the video and made the decision to invite Kuhn and her family to Wednesday's game at Wrigley Field.

VIDEO: Faith Kuhn gets to meet Kris Bryant

Kuhn's family got a tour of the clubhouse at Wrigley and Kuhn got to play catch with Bryant. She also was presented with a personalized Cubs jersey.

While she was watching batting practice, she got a FaceTime call from Bregman.

Watch the meeting below:

