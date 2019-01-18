KPRC's Haley Hernandez and Eric Braate take on Chevron Houston Marathon

Eric Braate and Haley Hernandez will be running Sunday in the 2019 Chevron Houston Marathon.

HOUSTON - The Chevron Houston Marathon will be held Sunday and two KPRC employees will be making the frigid jaunt through the Bayou City.

KPRC health reporter Haley Hernandez will be running the half-marathon -- 13.1 miles -- and KPRC weather executive producer Eric Braate will run the full marathon -- 26.2 miles.

Throughout the week, Haley and Eric have shared their preparations for the event, from clothing to packet pickup for the event's materials.

Who knew!?🍌 This one is for you, marathoners! 😉👟👟 Posted by KPRC2 Haley Hernandez on Tuesday, January 15, 2019

Planning my outfit for the Houston half! I may splurge on some moisture wicking tights for this weekend. Any... Posted by KPRC2 Haley Hernandez on Wednesday, January 16, 2019

So lucky @jakereiner caught my finish Chevron Houston Marathon the last two years on KPRC2 / Click2Houston! I needed the reminder of how happy those running endorphins make me at the end. It'll be worth it!! More worth it in the end than the cold will be at the beginning. To my 27,000 friends running - you got this!! #houhalf Posted by KPRC2 Haley Hernandez on Thursday, January 17, 2019

What are you wearing for the race?! 🧦🧦👟🏃‍♀️🧤🧣 Posted by KPRC2 Haley Hernandez on Friday, January 18, 2019

It’s going to be COLD for Sunday’s Chevron Houston Marathon! Here’s my plan to beat the chill. #kprc2 #runhouston #run #running #chevronhoustonmarathon #houstonmarathon #winterrunning Posted by KPRC2 Eric Braate on Wednesday, January 16, 2019

From all of us at KPRC, we wish everyone running the race a good, safe run. You make Houston proud.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.