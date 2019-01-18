News

KPRC's Haley Hernandez and Eric Braate take on Chevron Houston Marathon

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer
KPRC

Eric Braate and Haley Hernandez will be running Sunday in the 2019 Chevron Houston Marathon.

HOUSTON - The Chevron Houston Marathon will be held Sunday and two KPRC employees will be making the frigid jaunt through the Bayou City. 

KPRC health reporter Haley Hernandez will be running the half-marathon -- 13.1 miles -- and KPRC weather executive producer Eric Braate will run the full marathon -- 26.2 miles.  

More Headlines

Throughout the week, Haley and Eric have shared their preparations for the event, from clothing to packet pickup for the event's materials. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

See y’all Sunday! #runhou #runhouston #chevronhoustonmarathon #houhalf

A post shared by Haley Hernandez (@kprc2haleyhernandez) on

 

 

 

 

From all of us at KPRC, we wish everyone running the race a good, safe run. You make Houston proud. 

 

 

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.