KPRC's Haley Hernandez and Eric Braate take on Chevron Houston Marathon

HOUSTON - The Chevron Houston Marathon will be held Sunday and two KPRC employees will be making the frigid jaunt through the Bayou City.
KPRC health reporter Haley Hernandez will be running the half-marathon -- 13.1 miles -- and KPRC weather executive producer Eric Braate will run the full marathon -- 26.2 miles.
Throughout the week, Haley and Eric have shared their preparations for the event, from clothing to packet pickup for the event's materials.
From all of us at KPRC, we wish everyone running the race a good, safe run. You make Houston proud.
