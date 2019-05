SUGAR LAND, Texas - KPRC’s Bill Balleza is throwing the first pitch for the Skeeters game at Constellation Field in Sugar Land Thursday night.

The Skeeters face the Somerset Patriots at 7:05.

Balleza is good under pressure, and here's proof: back in March, he drained a foul shot for charity at the rockets game. It was nothing but net!





Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.