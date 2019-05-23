KPRC2 hosts Elder Abuse Prevention Month Phone Bank

HOUSTON - May is Elder Abuse Prevention Month in Texas and KPRC2 is hosting a phone bank Thursday on elder care.
We teamed up with Adult Protective Services to talk about resources available for elder care.
Volunteers will answer calls and questions from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019.
THE PHONE BANK NUMBER TO CALL IS 713-778-8920.
To report elder abuse you can:
- Call the 24-Hour Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-5400
- Visit the secure website: www.txabusehotline.org
Here are some signs of elder abuse to look for:
Indicators of Neglect
- Hoarding, home in disrepair
- Malnourishment, dehydration, over/under medication
- Lack of utilities (A/C, heat, water, electricity)
- Poor personal hygiene
- Lack of medical/mental health treatment
*Neglect makes up 73.1% of all cases in FY 2017
Indicators of Abuse
- Physical Abuse: Cuts, puncture wounds, burns, bruises, welts
- Sexual Abuse: Sexually transmitted infection, rectal bleeding
- Emotional Abuse: Fear of perpetrator, low self-esteem, depression, caretaker cursing, yelling and screaming
Indicators of Exploitation
- Unusual activity in bank account
- Caregiver’s name added to bank account
- Unpaid bills
- Unusual purchases on credit cards
- Suspicious loans taken out in older adult’s name
