KPRC2 hosts Elder Abuse Prevention Month Phone Bank

HOUSTON - May is Elder Abuse Prevention Month in Texas and KPRC2 is hosting a phone bank Thursday on elder care.

We teamed up with Adult Protective Services to talk about resources available for elder care.

Volunteers will answer calls and questions from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

THE PHONE BANK NUMBER TO CALL IS 713-778-8920.

To report elder abuse you can:

Call the 24-Hour Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-5400

Visit the secure website: www.txabusehotline.org

Here are some signs of elder abuse to look for:

Indicators of Neglect

Hoarding, home in disrepair

Malnourishment, dehydration, over/under medication

Lack of utilities (A/C, heat, water, electricity)

Poor personal hygiene

Lack of medical/mental health treatment

*Neglect makes up 73.1% of all cases in FY 2017

Indicators of Abuse

Physical Abuse: Cuts, puncture wounds, burns, bruises, welts

Sexual Abuse: Sexually transmitted infection, rectal bleeding

Emotional Abuse: Fear of perpetrator, low self-esteem, depression, caretaker cursing, yelling and screaming

Indicators of Exploitation

Unusual activity in bank account

Caregiver’s name added to bank account

Unpaid bills

Unusual purchases on credit cards

Suspicious loans taken out in older adult’s name

