KPRC2 builds again: Work to begin on sixth Habitat for Humanity Houston home

HOUSTON - It's that time of year again! KPRC 2 about to start putting up the walls for a new Houston Habitat for Humanity home.

The project will be our sixth Habitat build, starting Tuesday.

Be sure to watch as your KPRC2 family, along with Gallery Furniture and our other proud partners help a local family's dream of home ownership come true.

The build starts bright and early at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

For more information about how to volunteer with Houston Habitat for Humanity or apply, go to houstonhabitat.org.

