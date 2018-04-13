KPRC report sheds light on Eco Waste and Recycling collection inconsistencies

HOUSTON - Members of another homeowner’s association are coming forward, saying they want their money back after a trash provider stopped picking up the garbage.

KPRC Channel 2 News received complaints from the Park Pointe HOA about Eco Waste and Recycling not returning phone calls or emails after service stopped abruptly.

As a result, the company did reach out to the HOA and said it would give them a refund.

Now, other homeowners from Humble, Katy and Atascocita want responses after their services stopped, as well.

“We also had Eco Waste for a management company and we were having no problems until Hurricane Harvey hit and then we started coming across many inconsistencies,” said Diane Parker, president of the Sundown Glen Homeowner’s Association.

She said they were initially able to contact the company after Harvey and that Eco Waste and Recycling would notify them when there would be delays.

Parkers said all the communication stopped and when she came home from a trip overseas, garbage was piling up on the curbs.

“I drove in from being out of the country and saw trash that had been piled up for at least a week at that point,” Parker said. “There were large mounds of trash in the yards of every neighbor yard.”

After multiple missed pickups, Parker sent a formal complaint via email.

“When I had not received any communication from anybody within the company the night I had arrived back in town trying to understand what was going on, I filled that complaint just to have it on the records,” Parker said. “And it was that next morning when I finally got a call from them saying they had received it and they took that notice of non-performance, they accepted it as cancellation.

“They did come in and offer to pick up and they did come in on a Sunday to help us out, but after that we have not had any communication with them,” Parker said.

The HOA was able to find a new provider, but they had already pre-paid Eco Waste for April, May and June.

“They indicated they would give refunds, but they didn’t have a timeline, they were working on it, but we have not had any response to that yet,” Parker said. "The residents are obviously and rightfully angry and we just want some answers."

ECO Waste and Recycling

According to state registration documents, the company is owned by Monique and Hershell Hayes.

The company’s website lists the business location at Holcombe and Kirby, which is a post office box.

State documents show the office is located at 2912 Wichita St.

There was an SUV in the driveway, but no one answered the door when KPRC Channel 2 News went to that location. There was also no one at the company’s 8902 Southview location where dozens of empty ECO trash bins sit.

KPRC Channel 2 News did contact Hershell Hayes, who said Hurricane Harvey hurt their business. He said their trucks had water damage, which caused electrical issues and one of their trucks caught on fire.

He said the company will issue refunds, but didn’t give say when.

The company declined an on-camera interview.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.