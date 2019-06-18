KPRC receives national award for coverage of Santa Fe shootings

KPRC 2 News has received a national Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association for its coverage of the Santa Fe shootings.

The award recognizes exemplary public service and outstanding journalism in radio, television and online news organizations.

KPRC 2 News at 6 p.m. was awarded Best Newscast in Large Market Television for “Tragedy in Santa Fe,” which featured team coverage of the May 2018 school shootings in Santa Fe, Texas.

“It’s difficult to celebrate an award when so many members of our community were affected by this senseless tragedy. However, I am proud of the way our team conducted themselves to bring this story to our viewers,“ said KPRC News Director Dave Strickland.

KPRC’s producer Erica Young produced the award-winning newscast.

You can see KPRC’s coverage of the Santa Fe shooting here.

Another Graham Media station, WDIV-Local 4, received the Murrow Award for Excellence in Sound in Large Market Television for “Criss-Cross Crash."

“We are deeply humbled and honored that the Edward R. Murrow judges selected two of our stations for this prestigious recognition,” said Emily Barr, President and CEO of Graham Media Group. “I’m so proud of our team at KPRC and WDIV-Local 4, who always put in extra effort to tell the stories of their regions with dignity and creativity. This award gives national recognition to the necessity and value of local reporting.”

The Radio Television Digital News Association has honored outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Winners will be honored at the annual RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala on Oct. 14 in New York City.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.