KPRC 2 men participate in No-Shave November

HOUSTON - KPRC 2 has been receiving emails from viewers who have noticed some extra stubble on the faces of Owen Conflenti, Keith Garvin, Justin Stapleton, Eric Braate, Derrick Shore, Ari Alexander; Bill Barajas, Joel Eisenbaum and Vincent Crivelli. That's because they are participating in No-Shave November, a month-long journey to spark conversation and raise cancer awareness. This year, in addition to growing out their facial hair, they are raising money for the cause. They hope to reach or exceed their $2,500 goal.

Donate to the KPRC 2 Men team here.

Learn more about No-Shave November here.

You may have heard of Movember. Many people use Movember and No-Shave November interchangeably, but they are separate movements. Traditionally, for Movember, mustaches are grown out and beards are shaved. For No-Shave November, all facial hair is grown.

