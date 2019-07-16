KPRC 2 baby boom update

HOUSTON - Seven babies are headed to the KPRC 2 newsroom. Anchor Lauren Freeman, Reporter Sophia Beausoleil, Anchor Owen Conflenti, Meteorologist Britta Merwin, Health Reporter Haley Hernandez, Anchor Jacob Rascon and Reporter Brittany Jeffers are all expecting bundles of joy by the end of the year.

Freeman's baby is due Aug. 8. She's expecting a boy; his name will be Rivers Monaco Roth. The 5 pm anchor and mother to four other boys says she's craving ice. Freeman was part of the big KPRC baby boom of 2011.

Beausoleil's baby is due Sept. 17. She's expecting a boy and has a name picked out. The Houston native says this pregnancy has brought on a renewed liking for PB&J sandwiches. This is her first child.

Conflenti's baby is due Sept. 16. His family is expecting a boy and do not have a name picked out yet. The KPRC 2 News Today anchor is father to two girls and one boy and says his wife is craving ice.

Merwin's baby is due Oct. 3. She says she will not be finding out the gender. The KPRC 2 News Today meteorologist is mother to two boys and says she is not having any unusual cravings.

Hernandez's baby is due Oct. 8. She says she will not be finding out the gender and does not have any names picked out. The Houston native says her cravings have changed throughout her pregnancy and that right now she's craving OJ, lemonade and fruit juices. This will be her first child.

Rascon's baby is due end of November. His family is expecting a boy, and they do have a name picked out; he's not sharing it yet, though. The Woodlands native is father to four children: two girls and two boys and says his wife's cravings are all over the place. She bought a huge discount-warehouse-size potato salad and ate one bite, he says, and once requested beef stroganoff with cold watermelon. He says his wife is craving corn on the cob and mint chocolate shakes.

Jeffers' baby is due in December. She says she learned she was expecting a girl during a gender reveal party over fourth of July weekend.

She says she is still narrowing down the list of names. The former beauty pageant star says she's craving watermelon, sorbet and chips--and that she has a big aversion to chicken. This will be her first child.

