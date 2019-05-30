Kodi Lee amazes judges on 'America's Got Talent'; Watch the Golden Buzzer winner's full performance

HOUSTON - Kodi Lee amazed the "America's Got Talent" judges with his singing and piano performance of Donny Hathaway's "A Song For You."

Lee's mother, Tina, who accompanied him on stage for his introductions explained he is autistic and blind. She explained that music saved his life.

"We found out early on that he loved music and his eyes just went huge and he started singing and that's when I was just in tears because that's when I realized, oh my gosh, he's an entertainer, so through music, for me he was able to withstand living in this world because when you're autistic and it's really hard to do what everybody else does. It actually has saved his life playing music."

The 22-year-old said "I'm ready," and then sat down at the piano bench and wowed the crowd, bringing some of the judges to tears and to their feet.

Lee received a Golden Buzzer for the performance, which sends him directly to the "America's Got Talent" final show of the season in Los Angeles.

Watch the full, amazing performance below.

