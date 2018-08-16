Known gang members sought on open felony warrants, HPD says

HOUSTON - Houston police are asking the public for help finding two men named in felony warrants in Harris County.

Ivory Vershone Brown and Frenton Lamark Price are both documented gang members from the Lakewood neighborhood of northeast Houston, police said.

They are being sought on charges of unlawfully possessing firearms as felons, according to authorities.

Both men have extensive criminal histories, as well.

Brown's past charges include burglary, possession of marijuana, robbery, possession of PCP, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, evading arrest, aggravated robbery, assault family violence (choking), aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary of a habitation, terroristic threat, felony theft, felony evading arrest and felony criminal mischief, police said.

Price's past charges include failure to identify as a fugitive, possession of marijuana, possession of codeine, assaulting a family member, felon in possession of a firearm, felony escape, terroristic threat, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary of a building and criminal trespassing, according to police.

Police said Brown has a dollar sign tattoo between his eyes and two teardrops on his left cheek.

Police said Price goes by the name "Two-Face" and has severe burns on the left side of his face and left arm.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these men is asked to contact Houston police at 713-884-3131 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Police said both men should be considered armed and dangerous.

