Known gang member sought after jumping bail, HPD says

HOUSTON - Houston police said they are asking the public for help locating a fugitive.

Jaydaniel Martinez is a documented gang member from the Rosewood neighborhood in northeast Houston, police said.

Martinez is accused of jumping bail on a pending criminal trespassing case from a May arrest, according to police.

Police said Martinez is believed to be in northeast Houston and is known to carry guns.

Anyone with information on Martinez's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or the Houston Police Department’s Northeast Division 832-395-1500.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.