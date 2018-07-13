Man taken into custody after refusing to get off apartment building roof

A man refused to come down from the roof of an apartment building Friday, according to Houston police.

Houston Police Department hostage negotiation teams, the Houston Fire Department and the SWAT responded to the complex in the 9000 block of Sterlingshire Street, in northeast Houston.

A Taser was used on the man and he was apprehended around 5 p.m.

Sky 2 video showed the man walking from one corner of the apartment roof to the other while lifting his shirt up. He also appeared to be wearing some sort of mask.

Witnesses told police the man was threatening people with a knife before going on the roof.

Police said the initial call came in as a family disturbance around 1:20 p.m. Police said the man is facing two assault charges and had been on the roof since about 2 p.m.

It is not clear if the man was armed with the knife while he was on the roof.

