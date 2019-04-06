KMCO ordered to temporarily stop all operations until inspection complete

HOUSTON - KMCO was ordered to temporarily stop all operations until an inspection was completed by the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, the department said Saturday.

READ: Temporary restraining order agreement

"The safety of the residents of Harris County is our number one priority," said Fire Marshal Laurie L. Christensen in a news release. "HCFMO collaborated with HCAO to request a TRO against the defendant to ensure regulatory enforcement of fire and life safety codes. We are grateful for the collaborative efforts as we work towards a safer Harris County."

The restraining order states that KMCO must prevent "the disposal of any wastes, including hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, fuel, fuel-based products, or any other chemicals or oils by opening the tanks where it is stored and venting substance into the atmosphere," the order reads.

The company cannot dispose "of any solid waste, unless it has been properly characterized and is disposed ofat a TCEQ permitted facility authorized to accept the waste stream and required documentation is obtained from the authorized facility and a copy is sent to Harris County," according to the order.

Other orders in the agreement can be found here.

The deadly chemical fire broke out Tuesday after isobutylene ignited at the plant, killing one person.

The fire started about 11 a.m. at the KMCO plant on Ramsey Road at Crosby Dayton Road and was extinguished around 5 p.m. On Tuesday night, sections around the plant remained blocked off to traffic.

Officials said the fire spread from a holding tank and spread to a warehouse filled with "solid goods."

