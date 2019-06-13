Woodlands mom addresses breastfeeding incident with 'Old Town Road' rewritten lyrics

KPRC/Us Plus Love

HOUSTON - A Woodlands mom and photographer is sharing her response to the Texas City breastfeeding incident to the tune of “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.

On the photography page Us Plus Love, Brittney Letsos, a 31-year-old mother of four kids, writes that the pool breastfeeding incident in Texas City in which a mother, Misty Daugereaux, was kicked out because she was breastfeeding has been weighing heavily on her mind.

"If anyone came up to her and said to her anything but 'Great job, mom,' or Would you like a glass of ice water?' I consider that harassment," Letsos said. "They were overstepping first. She was just minding her own business and they should have minded their business as well."

The city of Texas City released a statement offering their apologies to Daugereaux. The statement went on to say city policies and procedures will be reviewed and revised as deemed necessary. Any deficiencies regarding their employee’s actions will be addressed with further training.

Letsos said she started singing her new lyrics in the car with her kids and then sat down with her daughter in the kitchen to scrawl down the lines.

In her Facebook post featuring the song, Letsos wrote, "My kids were listening to ‘Old Town Road’ for the 4,783rd time yesterday and I couldn't help but think to myself, ‘Can't nobody tell (that breastfeeding mom) nothing.’"

As a mother of 4 (two of which were formula fed, and two of which were breastfed- ALL for different reasons), the situation in #texascity where a breastfeeding mother was kicked out of a public pool has been weighing heavily on my mind. My kids were listening to #OldTownRoad for the 4,783rd time yesterday and I couldn't help but think to myself, "Can't nobody tell Misty nothing" I'd like to offer this sweet Mama a nursing session with her sweet boy to celebrate their incredible bond, but I'd also like to dedicate this little diddy to her... Now we can be embarrassed together, I am so sorry they made you feel that way. Shame on them!! #NormalizeBreastfeeding #texascitypolice #FreeMistysNip #cantnobodytellmenothin Posted by Us Plus Love on Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Letsos said she just wanted to turn something frustrating into something good.

"It's something we do all the time," Letsos said of the family's singing and dancing. "This time we chose to share it with everyone and embarrass ourselves."

Watch the original "Old Town Road" video below.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.