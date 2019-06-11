Kids home while mother shot after answering knock, deputies say

A mother at home with her kids was shot when she opened the door and was confronted by a man who forced his way into the apartment, demanding money, authorities said.

HOUSTON - A mother at home with her kids was shot when she opened the door and was confronted by a man who forced his way into the apartment, demanding money, authorities said.

Deputies said the woman was inside her apartment at the Trails of Windfern Apartments near Windfern Road and Summer Harvest Drive when she heard a knock around 10:15 p.m. Monday.

When she opened the door, she was confronted by a man who forced his way into the home and demanded money before firing multiple times, deputies said.

The woman was hit in the chest and the hand. She was rushed to Ben Taub Hospital and is expected to survive, authorities said.

Authorities said the woman’s two young children were home at the time of the invasion but were not hurt.

Deputies said the woman described the gunman as a black man around the age of 20. Nothing was taken from the home.

Investigators are still working to learn more details about the home invasion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

