Keys to Game 3 in Rockets vs. Warriors playoff series

HOUSTON - Down 0-2 in this best-of-seven series, you can expect the Rockets to be playing with desperation in Game 3 on Saturday.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr knows Game 3 won’t be as easy now that the series is in Houston.

“Well, they’re a great home team. They’re a great team. Down 2-0, so you come out with desperation. I think they’re going to come out aggressively. I think they’re going to look to hit us early,” Kerr said.

Though a series is largely about making adjustments each game, sometimes the keys to winning are fundamental.

Here is where the Rockets need to excel in Game 3 in order to get back into this series.

Rebounding:

In Game 1, the Rockets were out-rebounded 52-39. In Game 2, the overall rebounding was about even, but the Warriors had 18 offensive boards. That just cannot happen here in Houston. The Rockets have to be more aggressive and can’t give the Warriors easy opportunities for a second chance on the defensive end.

Limit Turnovers:

In Game 2, the Rockets had 18 turnovers, resulting in 24 points. Being at home will hopefully help with this statistic. But winning the possession battle will be everything and will involve playing not only hard but smart and taking care of the ball.

In Game 2, there were several turnovers when going inside to Clint Capela. Hopefully, we will see an adjustment made there.

Fast start:

Basketball is a game of runs, as you often hear coaches and players say. Sometimes, in a playoff atmosphere, momentum is everything, especially against arguably the best team in NBA history. It is vital for the Rockets to put themselves in a good position by getting off to a fast start and setting the tone on their home court.

Intensity:

Intensity is a simple yet undeniable necessity for any team hoping to beat the Warriors in the postseason. Austin Rivers put it best at Rockets practice on Friday morning, when he said, “You cannot not play as hard as them. Because they’re going to be more talented than you 10 out of 10 times. There’s not a starting lineup in the league that has what they have. You have to play harder. Otherwise, you stand no chance.”

