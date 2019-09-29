Key X-factors for Texans as they face off against Panthers

Getty Images

HOUSTON - 1.) Protecting Watson: the sacks have lessened week by week, which is the good news. This week, the O-Line needs to protect Watson from pass rushers.

2.) Capitalizing on Cam Newton's absence: not a knock on Houston Cougar alum Kyle Allen (who had a nice game last week,) but this is great opportunity for the Texans to build on a winning record. A less-experienced QB like Allen makes it a bit easier.

3.) Shutting down Christian McCaffrey: he's averaging 150 yards a game, so Justin Reid will have to help cover the RB.

