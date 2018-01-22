Kendrick Lamar announces tour with stop in The Woodlands

Hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar is coming to town.

Top Dawg Entertainment’s The Championship Tour is rolling into The Woodlands May 19.

The tour features the label’s all-star roster, including including Kendrick Lamar, SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR and Lance Skiiiwalker.

The North American tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off May 4 in Vancouver, British Columbia. It will make its way to the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on May 19.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday at 12 p.m. at Ticketmaster.com. However, American Express card members can purchase tickets Tuesday at 10 a.m. through at 12 p.m. Thursday.

