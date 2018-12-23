Kendal Briles resigns position as UH Cougars offensive coordinator

HOUSTON - Following the Houston Cougars' ugly 70-14 defeat in the Armed Forces Bowl on Saturday, reports surfaced that the program would be needing a new offensive coordinator.

KPRC Channel 2 sports anchor/reporter Adam Wexler confirmed that Kendal Briles, the Cougars associate head coach and offensive coordinator, has resigned.

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman was first to report the Briles resignation.

It is expected that Briles will become the new offensive coordinator at Florida State.

The Cougars offense was among the nation’s best while D’eriq King was at the controls, running Briles’ fast-paced scheme. After King’s knee injury, the offense struggled mightily.

Briles was in his position with the Cougars for less than a year. He was hired in January of this year after spending the 2017 season with Florida Atlantic in the same position.

Prior to that, Briles was an offensive coach with Baylor. His last two years there, he was the Bears' offensive coordinator.

The Cougars’ loss left the team with an 8-5 mark this season, losing four of their final five games after a 7-1 start.

