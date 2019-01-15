Ken Gregorski named Katy ISD superintendent

KATY, Texas - In a unanimous decision, Katy Independent School District board of trustees announced that the acting superintendent Ken Gregorski has been officially named as the new superintendent Monday.

Gregorski replaces embattled former superintendent Lance Hindt, who resigned amid controversy over a decades-old bullying allegation.

Gregorski, who was the only applicant, according to board President Courtney Doyle, has 26 years of experience in public education.

“It is my mission to provide leadership and direction for Katy ISD to ensure our educational system is based upon the needs of our students, standards of excellence and equity, and on community goals,” Gregorski said.

