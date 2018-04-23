Kellye Burke's citation for Trump T-shirt outburst dismissed

The misdemeanor case against West University Place city councilwoman Kellye Burke has been dismissed, according to Harris County Justice of the Peace Court 1.

“I don’t have any comment, thank you though,” Burke’s attorney David Adler said when asked about the dismissal.

Harris County Constable’s office initially charged Burke with disorderly conduct abusive/vulgar language, a class C misdemeanor.

Burke allegedly yelled, “Grab her by the p**** girls!” at a group of teenage girls, one of whom was wearing a “Trump: Make America Great Again” T-shirt. Burke and the girls were in line at Tiny's Milk and Cookies in West U.

The girls also said she yelled “MAGA! MAGA!” at them while shaking her fist. MAGA is an acronym for “Making America Great Again,” President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan. The girls left without responding and were terrified, according to the father of one of the girls.

Burke initially apologized to the parents of one of the girls, they said.

She then pleaded not guilty to the charge and asked for a jury trial, which was scheduled for August. On Monday, the judge dismissed the case.

Adler appeared in court on behalf of Burke, who was expected to speak for the first time since the charge at Monday’s West U city council meeting.

A petition to recall Burke has received about 700 signatures. Hundreds more, or 15 percent of the voting population of West U, are needed to trigger the next phase of a recall election.

