What you should know about tropical disturbance brewing in the Gulf

The KPRC Weather Team is watching a tropical disturbance in the southern Gulf of Mexico.

There is no central circulation to the disturbance so it has not formed into a tropical depression. However, there is a 60 percent chance of it forming into a tropical storm over the next five days.

Even if the storm forms, it will most likely move into Mexico early next week.

Currently, a strong area of high pressure is blocking the cluster from moving northward. That high will shift east allowing for some of that tropical moisture to head up the Northern Mexican coastline into South Texas by Monday and Tuesday.

Regardless of storm formation, the added tropical moisture will meet up with an approaching storm system from the west and could beef up our rain chances from Tuesday through Thursday.

While it is too early to say how much rain we’ll see with this combination, it will bear watching through the weekend as we could see some heavy downpours mid-week that could cause localized flooding.

Make sure to check back in the Hurricane Headquarters for updates all weekend.

