Keep Houston safe: HPD Chief Acevedo warns Houstonians to not drink, drive

Officers will be watching

By Brittany Taylor - Digital News Editor
HOUSTON - It's that time of the year again when drinking and driving is at an all-time high.

Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo warned those who plan to celebrate New Year's Eve activities to not drink and drive Sunday night.

As freezing temperatures increase the danger of slippery roads, Acevedo thanked TxDOT for their work to keep the city's roads safe.

He also said Houston police officers will be alert and in the streets to ensure the safety of everyone.

