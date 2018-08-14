Katy Tigers prepare for upcoming football season

KATY, Texas - Since 2004, Gary Joseph has called the shots for the Katy High School football program.

The Texas High School Football Hall of Famer was back on the field Monday for the start of fall practice.

“This thing never stops, from football season in December, to starting the offseason, to spring training, to sack camp, it’s a vicious cycle, but it’s great to be back on the field with the kids,” Joseph said.

The Tigers are once again considered one of the teams to beat in 2018.

Katy is ranked third in the 6-A AP Texas high school football poll. The Tigers have one of the state’s premier running backs, Deondrick Glass.

During his three seasons at Katy, Glass rushed for over 4,000 yards and 70 touchdowns.

He has big goals this season.

“I would like, obviously, like 2,300 yards and 35 touchdowns,” Glass said.

The Tigers open the season Aug. 31 against North Shore at Legacy Stadium in Katy.

