Katy residents asked to conserve water amid water plant repair

KATY, Texas - Katy residents are asked to conserve water while the city's water plant is down, the city posted to Facebook Friday.

The city is asking that residents limit all outdoor water use, including lawn and garden watering, window washing and car washing. If residents do choose to irrigate, the city is asking that they do so between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

The city did not indicate the reason for the water plant's downtime. It is unclear when the plant's operations will be restored.

