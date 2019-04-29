Katy parents on high alert after attempted child abduction at park

KATY, Texas - Parents watching their children play sports Saturday at a Katy park were on high alert after receiving a notification on their phones of an attempted child abduction.

Kennedy Eckerd was watching her son play soccer when her friend sitting next her got the alert.

“One of my friends told me that she had just received an email from Katy Youth Softball League just letting us know that somebody had attempted to abduct a child in the parking lot,” Eckerd said.

The alert notified parents that the incident happened outside the park's field one, that the situation has been averted and the child is safe and that deputy constables are searching for the would-be kidnapper.

Harris County Precinct 5 deputies, who are currently investigating the incident, described the would-be kidnapper as a white man between 40 and 50 years of age with brown hair and a salt-and-pepper beard. During the incident, the man was wearing eyeglasses and he kept stating as he was getting into his car that he didn’t do anything wrong.

Deputy constables searched the area but couldn't find the suspect or his car.

Anyone with information should call the Harris County Precinct 5 Deputy Constable's Office.

