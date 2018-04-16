Katy Mills Mall to area parents: Come pick up your kids' 17-year-old artwork

KATY, Texas - Did your child’s artwork appear on a table in the Katy Mills Mall Food Court? If so, you can claim the tables as the mall undergoes renovation.

The artwork on the tables was produced by local kids 17 years ago, and has graced the tables in the mall’s food court ever since.

But now, in preparation for the property’s renovation, the mall is reaching out to families that they can collect the artwork free of charge by calling 281-644-5022.

The tables seen in the Facebook post “are just a few of many,” according to the mall.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.