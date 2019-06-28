Katy man accused of orchestrating David Ortiz shooting arrested, officials say

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic - The Katy man who is accused of being the mastermind of the shooting that injured former baseball player David Ortiz was arrested Friday, officials said.

In a tweet, Dominican Republic National Police said Victor Hugo Gomez was apprehended and that more details will follow in the next few hours.

"National Police arrest Victor Hugo Gomez, designated as one of the intellectual authors of the attack, where former baseball player David Ortiz was injured," the tweet read.

#Preliminar Policía Nacional apresa a Victor Hugo Gómez, señalado como uno de los autores intelectuales de ataque donde resultó herido el ex pelotero David Ortiz. #PolicíaRD



Más detalles en las próximas horas. — Policía Nacional República Dominicana (@PoliciaRD) June 28, 2019

Gomez is wanted by U.S. authorities on a variety of drug charges. Dominican officials said he has long-established ties to the Gulf Cartel, a Mexican gang.

Investigators said they do not believe Ortiz was the intended target of the June 9 shooting at a bar in the island nation's capital.

Ortiz was brought back to the U.S., where he underwent surgery. He was last said to be in good condition.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.