Katy ISD unveils revamped security measures for upcoming school year

KATY, Texas - A week before classes begin, the Katy Independent School District is sharing how the district will increase security at its schools.

Students and visitors are now only allowed to carry clear bags, or small clutch bags at major events.

The main entrance doors of schools will unlock at a set time each morning and parents and visitors must show a picture ID before going onto campuses.

Students in grades 6-12 will also be required to wear their ID badges at all times.

The first day of classes is Aug. 15.

