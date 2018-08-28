Katy ISD Morton Ranch HS student arrested for making terroristic threat, district says

KATY, Texas - A Katy Independent School District student was arrested Tuesday for making a terroristic threat, school officials confirmed.

The threat was made by a Morton Ranch High School student, officials said. No students or staff were harmed by the student's threat, officials said.

District officials said it was a verbal threat but made no mention of guns or any weapon.

Parents were shocked and saddened to hear of the threat.

"It's one of my biggest fears. There (are) so many things going on at school," said parent Crystal Garza.

Morton Ranch High School sent the following email to parents/guardians:

"Dear Morton Ranch High School Parents/Guardians and Staff,

"The purpose of this message is to notify you that on August 28, 2018, a student was arrested for making a terroristic threat.

"The investigation was led by Katy ISD Police Department.

"Fortunately, no students or staff were harmed by the threat, nor were any actions taken by the perpetrator. Communication with our students is the first line of defense to keeping our school safe. I ask that you use this incident as a teachable moment with your child.

"Please confirm with them the important role they play in keeping our school safe and to report all unsafe issues to an administrator or teacher. I would also encourage you to remind your child that we take all reports of inappropriate comments and threats seriously.

"As such, students who make threats will be disciplined to the fullest extent allowable by law and District policy. Safety is our highest priority. With your help, we will continue our commitment to maintaining a safe and secure learning environment for all students.

"If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact my office."

