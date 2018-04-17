Katy ISD considering Social Sentinel service to monitor social media threats

KATY, Texas - The Katy Independent School District is considering a social media threat alerting service that would be intended to help sift out possible online threats.

The program is called Social Sentinel. The Katy ISD technology department spoke to the Board of Trustees during its study work meeting Monday night about how the program works.

Using geographic region or geo-location, Social Sentinel would scan public posts every day on 12 social media sources, including Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Flickr and others.

"When a possible active shooter or self-harm post is identified, an alert is sent to pre-defined users in the District via text and email. In addition, a daily report is emailed with all identified threats to a pre-defined set of users in the District," states the proposal.

The system would scan for words like 'kill,' 'gun' and similar threatening words put together in a post according to the district. The program is supposed to be smart enough to detect the difference if a student wrote something to the nature of, "I killed that shot," in reference to a basketball game.

The three-year contract would cost $80,968.75 each year. The district would have the opportunity to review the service at the end each year and could cancel the program if the board is not satisfied with it.

Superintendent Dr. Lance Hindt said during the meeting he believes the program could save lives.

"No Katy ISD data is shared," Dr. Hindt said once questions starting arising about what type of information is scanned.

He said the program would give the district the option to be proactive to address potential threatening situations such as mass shootings.

The item is up for a vote next Monday.

If the program is approved, the district said a crisis management team would need to be created. That team would be notified if there is an alert and the group would be made up of the police department.

