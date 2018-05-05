Katy ISD blocks parent's watchdog website from district servers

KATY, Texas - The creator of a website that acts like a watchdog for the KATY Independent School District is accusing the district of censure.

The website, A Better Legacy, has been critical of the KISD Superintendent Dr. Lance Hindt. Hindt has been the subject of posts alleging he was a former school bully and that he plagiarized his doctorate dissertation at the University of Houston.

“For my one website to be plucked out of the whole internet and be blocked on all KISD network computers bothers me,” said parent Sean Dolan.

Dolan is the man behind the watchdog website who claimed Friday the district blocked his website from its entire server.

“I’ve heard people say it goes against the First Amendment. I’ve had people bring up the KISD’s own policy that it cannot use school resources for political gain,” he said.

A district spokesperson verified the website was blocked and would work to find out why. A message pops up on the screen when someone on the KISD campus tries to access Dolan’s site. The restriction message cites the Children’s Internet Protection Act, which protects kids from obscene and harmful content online.

Dolan said he’s not buying that reason for the ban.

“I would argue that there’s political gain here,” Dolan said. “My website is probably one of the louder website that disagrees with the hand-chosen candidates for school board. I’m supporting the other candidates for school board.”

A KISD school board election is scheduled. Dolan said the timing of the site restriction seems blatant and borders censorship.

“It frustrates me that public resources from a public institution are being used to censure a dissenting political opinion just days before an election,” he said.

KPRC tried repeatedly to reach out to KISD for an explanation.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.