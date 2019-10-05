Katy HS quarterback stripped of leadership role, suspended for 2 games after posting offensive video

KATY, Texas - A Katy High School quarterback has been stripped of his position as team captain and suspended for two games after he posted a video on social media where he used foul language and a racial slur.

The varsity football team is ranked second in Texas. The video shows 17-year-old Bronson McClelland from Thursday night's game using the racial slur and foul language.

McClelland posted a message on his Twitter page about his actions:

"I made comments on social media that were not appropriate. I put my family, teammates, coaches, school and community in a bad light."

McClelland later added that he will no longer have a leadership role as a team captain and that he will not participate in the next two district games.

The football player's parents said this was a learning moment for their son and in their eyes, he has apologized for his actions.

McClelland's father, Colburn McClelland released the following statement:

"Last night after a District football game between Tompkins High School and Katy High School, Bronson made a poor decision and used the n-word in a video that was posted on Twitter.

"During this self-made video, Bronson was speaking to a Hispanic student from Seven Lakes High School. Then a student-athlete from Tompkins High School (who we just played a game against earlier in the evening) obtained the video and uploaded it to his Twitter account. As a result, everyone assumed and was led to believe that Bronson was speaking to this student who is an African American. However, that is not true.

"Regardless, my son made a poor decision and used a very insensitive word of which we do not condone in our home. We do not see color in our home as we all bleed red. Anyone that knows Bronson and who attends school with him or who has played ball with him knows his heart and they know he is not a racist. Three of Bronson's very best friends are African-Americans. We have a house full of kids all the time and the majority of which are African-American.

"For those folks that know my family, they know that we are caring, we are giving, and we welcome all in our home. Bronson has expressed his sincere remorse for his poor judgment and has contacted the Hispanic student and made an apology. Furthermore, Bronson and our entire family apologize to any and all people that were offended and hurt by his mistake, including the Tompkins Football team and all of their coaches, fans & students.

"Bronson is having to learn a hard lesson through this unfortunate event. We stand by our head football coach Gary Joseph, our school principal Dr. Rick Hull, KISD Athletic Director Debbie Decker and our Superintendent Dr. Ken Gregorski. The discipline and the punishment that has been handed down to Bronson is tough, fair, and hopefully a life lesson to our son."

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.