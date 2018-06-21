Kate Spade's father, Earl F. Brosnahan Jr., has died at age 89, NBC News reports

NBC News is reporting Kate Spade's father, Earl F. Brosnahan, Jr., has died Thursday at the age 89, the same day as his daughter's funeral.

Family members shared the news, according to a tweet.

Spade's funeral is being held in her hometown of Kansas City, Missouri. Spade was found dead of an apparent suicide in her Manhattan apartment on June 5. She was 55.

