Kacey Musgraves attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles.

HOUSTON - Country music singer Kacey Musgraves took to Twitter to test Texans on their state hand-drawing knowledge with her #TexanChallenge.

Musgraves, who recently performed at the Houston Rodeo, asked her 675,000 followers to draw the state of Texas without help.

#TEXANCHALLENGE Try to draw our state right now WITHOUT looking at the shape for reference. No cheating. 🤣 Ok your turn. pic.twitter.com/wke0JFSQLR — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) March 25, 2019

Some submitted drawings were spot-on, while others were a bit suggestive – and others, just, not quite good.

The post has more than 100 retweets and 2,700 likes.

