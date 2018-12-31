HPD K-9 officer cut, rushed to vet after early morning chase, police say

A K9 officer was rushed to the vet after it was injured while searching for one of three men involved in a cell phone store burglary, Dec. 31, 2018.

HOUSTON - A K-9 officer was rushed to the veterinarian after an attempted burglary at a cellphone store just north of downtown, police said.

According to authorities, three men broke into a Verizon store on Shepherd Street around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Police arrived and were able to catch the men as they were leaving the scene.

The men jumped into a vehicle and took off, leading police on a chase that lasted until they hit a dead end near Lorraine Street and Maury Street.

Officers said the men were going so fast they jumped two of the train tracks at the dead end and crashed into the third. The abrupt stop caused one police car to rear-end the other unit. The men fled on foot, police said.

According to officers, a K-9 officer was used to track down one suspect, and while trying to jump over a fence, the dog cut his underbelly on some kind of barbed wire.

The K-9 had to be taken to the vet and is currently in surgery.

Police were able to take one of the men into custody after they found him on a nearby roof. The other men remain at large.

No other officers were injured during the incident. The condition of the K-9 officer remains unknown.

