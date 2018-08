MISSOURI CITY, Texas - One of Missouri City's finest is retiring from the police department.

Hektor the K-9 has served for many years on the force.

He's a dual purpose narcotics and patrol dog that's helped with arrests, sniffed out illegal drugs and located evidence in crimes.

Hektor's retirement celebration will take place on Sept. 4 at City Hall.

