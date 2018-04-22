News

Justin Verlander handles taunting White Sox fan yelling 'you suck'

By Brittany Taylor - Digital News Editor

HOUSTON - Houston Astros player Justin Verlander had enough of a White Sox fan who was taunting him and his team by yelling "you suck."

Verlander retorted by holding up a sign that read "no, you suck."

The funny rebuttal was caught on video and posted on Twitter.

"This lady has been taunting Justin Verlander and Astros saying "they suck" and Justin Verlander held up signs that said, "no, you suck," Twitter user Jaydo tweeted.

Even the Astros Twitter account reported the tweet.

