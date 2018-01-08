Justin Timberlake tour to make stop in Houston

HOUSTON - It's going to be a big year for Justin Timberlake. Not only is he the halftime headliner for Super Bowl LII, JT, as he is also known, is also going on tour for the first time in four years.

Timberlake's "Man of the Woods" tour starts on March 13 in Toronto and will stop in 27 cities, including H-Town.

The Houston concert is scheduled for May 23 at the Toyota Center.

The announcement comes just days after Timberlake released his first single, "Filthy," which is on his "Man of the Woods" album. The album's release is set for Feb. 2, two days before the Super Bowl.

Tickets for the Houston show go on sale on Jan. 22.

Here is Timberlake's complete concert schedule:

3/13: Toronto, Air Canada Centre

3/18: Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena

3/21: New York, Madison Square Garden

3/25: Newark, New Jersey, Prudential Center

3/27: Chicago, United Center

3/31: Cleveland, Quicken Loans Arena

4/2: Detroit, Little Caesars Arena

4/4: Boston, TD Garden

4/8: Montreal, Bell Centre

4/12: Salt Lake City, Utah, Vivint Smart Home Arena

4/14: Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena

4/24: San Jose, California, SAP Center

4/28: Los Angeles, The Forum

5/2: Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Arena

5/5: Tulsa, Oklahoma, BOK Center

5/7: Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide Arena

5/9: Nashville, Tennessee, Bridgestone Arena

5/11: Atlanta, Infinite Energy Arena

5/14: Orlando, Florida, Amway Center

5/15: Tampa, Florida, Amalie Arena

5/18: Miami, American Airlines Arena

5/19: Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, BB&T Center

5/23: Houston, Toyota Center

5/27: Dallas, American Airlines Center

5/30: Memphis, Tennessee, FedEx Forum

