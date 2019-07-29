Jury selection begins in trial of man accused of killing 6 family members in 2014

HOUSTON - Jury selection is underway Monday morning for a high-profile case KPRC has been following since 2014.

About 120 jurors were seen filling up the courtroom around 9 a.m. for jury selection in the trial of Ronald Haskell, who is accused of killing six family members of his estranged wife.

Haskell is facing six counts of capital murder for the 2014 shooting death of Katie and Stephen Stay and their four young children, Bryan, Emily, Rebecca and Zach.

A fifth child of the couple, Cassidy, who was 15 years old at the time of the shooting, was shot in the head but survived.

Prosecutors said Haskell, who was wearing a FedEx uniform, made his way into the Stay family's home in Spring. They said he was trying to find his estranged ex-wife, and he tied up the Stay family and demanded to know where she was. When they did not tell him, prosecutors said he shot each one execution-style.

On Monday morning, prosecutors and defense attorneys will question each potential juror. The questionnaire contained 150 questions, so the process will take a few weeks.

The trial is set for August but could begin as late as September.

