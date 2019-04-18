Jury sees autopsy photos, prosecutors rest during ninth day of Armstrong trial

HOUSTON - The prosecution rested its case Thursday against Antonio Armstrong Jr., who is accused of killing his parents.

The cross examination of a security alarm expert continued Thursday morning in the capital murder trial. The alarm system is central to the state's case, but the defense argues the home's alarm system was flawed.

Autopsy photos of both Antonio Sr. and Dawn Armstrong were shown to the jury, making Armstrong Jr. emotional. He was seen hanging his head, weeping and being comforted by his defense team.

Armstrong, now 19, was 16 the morning his parents were killed in July 2016.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.