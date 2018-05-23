Jury rules in favor of Buc-ee's in federal trademark lawsuit

HOUSTON - A legal victory was announced Tuesday for Buc-ee's.

It won its federal trademark lawsuit against a Texas competitor.

Buc-ee's filed a lawsuit against Choke Canyon out of San Antonio, saying its alligator mascot infringes on the Buc-ees trademark.

The trial was held in a Houston courtroom and it lasted one week.

The jury delivered its verdict Tuesday.

The trial only addressed liability.

We're told damages will be decided at a future date.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.