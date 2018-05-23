Jury rules in favor of Buc-ee's in federal trademark lawsuit

HOUSTON - A legal victory was announced Tuesday for Buc-ee's.
It won its federal trademark lawsuit against a Texas competitor.
Buc-ee's filed a lawsuit against Choke Canyon out of San Antonio, saying its alligator mascot infringes on the Buc-ees trademark.
The trial was held in a Houston courtroom and it lasted one week.
The jury delivered its verdict Tuesday.
The trial only addressed liability.
We're told damages will be decided at a future date.
