LIVE STREAM: Man accused of stabbing wife, stuffing body in refrigerator found guilty

HOUSTON - The jury has reached a verdict in the case of a man accused of stabbing his wife to death and stuffing her body into a refrigerator.

After just one day of deliberations, the jury found Patrick Lambert guilty of murder.

His wife, Anastacia Oaikhena-Lambert, 27, was found stabbed to death and her body stuffed into a refrigerator at an apartment at the Braeswood Oaks Apartments on Dec. 8, 2014.

Prosecutors said she had been dead since Sept. 26, 2014.

Authorities said Lambert stabbed Oaikhena-Lambert, stuffed her body in a fridge and fled to Mexico with the couple's then-1-year-old son.

An Amber Alert was issued for the child, and he was found safe in Queretaro, Mexic, a few days later, where he had been abandoned by Lambert, authorities said. Lambert was also found at a different location in Mexico and was taken into custody, police said.

Lambert was extradited back to Houston where he was questioned by police and subsequently charged with murder in connection with Oaikhena-Lambert's death, authorities said.

His trial started on Monday and Lambert chose to represent himself.

