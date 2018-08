HOUSTON - The jury reached a decision Tuesday in the sentencing phase of the trial for Ali Irsan.

Irsan was convicted last month of capital murder in the 2012 killings of his son-in-law, Coty Beavers, and Gelareh Bagherzadeh, his daughter’s best friend.

At issue is whether Irsan will live or die for the crimes.

The judge has ordered all parties back to the courtroom, where the jury's decision will be read.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.