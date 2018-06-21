Jury begins deliberations at murder trial of Terry Thompson

Terry Thompson listens to opening statements during the first day of his trial in Houston on June 13, 2018.

HOUSTON - The jury at the trial of Terry Thompson began deliberating his fate Thursday.

Thompson, and his wife, Chauna, a former Harris County deputy, are each charged with murder in connection with the death of John Hernandez after a May 28, 2017, confrontation outside a Denny’s restaurant on Crosby Freeway in northeast Houston.

The jury was handed the case after hearing more than two hours of instructions and closing arguments. Thompson never testified.

Prosecutors described Thompson as a man who went too far in restraining Hernandez when he put him in a chokehold and was more worried about his black eye than Hernandez's life.

Defense attorneys argued that Thompson was defending himself against Hernandez's drunken aggression, whose fist was considered a deadly weapon.

Prosecutors rested Wednesday after 10 hours of testimony from a specialist who described what he believed happened to Hernandez after Thompson placed him in a chokehold.

Defense attorneys spent much of Wednesday trying to discredit the specialist’s testimony, calling into question his knowledge of Texas law.

The judge told jurors Wednesday to bring packed bags to the courthouse, because they will be sequestered until they reach a verdict. It is not clear how long that might take.

Thursday a group supporting the family gathered outside the courthouse and called for justice to be served.

The Hernandez family said they have been in court every day, and it has been difficult listening to testimony about his final moments.

"It's been very hard -- looking at all the evidence, all the videos, all the pictures," said Jasmine Hernandez. "It's been very tough. We have to hear how he spent his last moments, trying to live and no one helped him. Some tried, but they couldn't do anything."

Chauna Thompson is scheduled to stand trial in October.

